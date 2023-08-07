    Donate Login
    Confronting the Climate Crisis Requires Disruptive Action and Radical Healing

    Disruptive climate activism is the single most effective way to intervene in the climate emergency.
    By Z ArticleNo Comments7 Mins Read
    Source: Truthout
    A hundred climate activists supporting Greenpeace, Stay Grounded, Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion and other climate movement groups from 17 countries have disrupted Europe’s biggest private jets sales fair, the annual European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, demanding a ban on private jets.  Activists are peacefully occupying private jets that are exhibited at the business event by Geneva airport, having chained themselves to aircraft gangways and the exhibition entrance in order to keep prospective buyers from entering. The protestors stuck giant tobacco-style health warning labels on the airplanes marking them as toxic objects and warning that ‘private jets burn our future’, ‘kill our planet’, and ‘fuel inequality’. Public service announcements from loudspeakers carried by the activists exposed the dramatic consequences of private jets for our planet and revealed the hypocrisy of promoting private jets amidst rising social inequality.

    Climate disasters are unfolding so quickly one can barely keep track. Wildfires in Canada have already burned millions of acres and sent thick smoke across the entire East Coast of the U.S. Italy’s recent flooding has displaced more than 23,000 people. Heat waves in India, Spain, and beyond are devastating crops and killing people. And warming is not just increasing, it’s accelerating. July was the hottest month on record. Indeed, the World Meteorological Organization has issued a stark warning that we will likely reach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming before 2027 — the amount of warming that the world agreed in Paris in 2016 to try to avoid.

    When I wrote the first edition of Facing the Climate Emergency: How to Transform Yourself with Climate Truth in 2019, I invited readers to get involved somehow. I shared a “big tent” vision of the climate movement that encouraged people to do something to spread the word about the climate emergency and need for a WWII-scale mobilization in response. But, at this late hour, we have to push ourselves beyond doing “something,” we need to ask ourselves: “What is the most effective way that I can participate in the movement? What is the fastest way for the movement to create rapid and transformative change?”

    As the executive director of the Climate Emergency Fund, I have spent hundreds of hours on a very similar question, considering the most strategic way to leverage funds to do that. I have come to the conclusion that we don’t have time for a “good” approach — we need breakthroughs on a tremendous scale and speed.

