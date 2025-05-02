Columbia Student Has Clear Message for Trump After Judge Frees Him

A federal judge freed Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student leader at Columbia University, on Wednesday.

Mahdawi, a U.S. permanent resident who has lived in the country for more than a decade, was arrested earlier this month as part of a trap set by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who detained him at an immigration interview that Mahdawi believed would be his last step in obtaining U.S. citizenship.

“The two weeks of detention so far demonstrate great harm to a person who has been charged with no crime,” U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford said at a hearing Wednesday. “Mr. Mahdawi, I will order you released.”

Crawford ordered Mahdawi’s release on bail pending the resolution of his habeas petition, noting that the 34-year-old had received letters of support from more than 90 community members, including people of the Jewish faith, consistently describing him as “peaceful.”

Outside the courtroom, Mahdawi raised his hands above his head, sharing an uncomplicated message to the Trump administration.

“I am saying it clear and loud,” Mahdawi said. “To President Trump and his Cabinet: I am not afraid of you.”

“What we are witnessing now and what we’re understanding is exactly what Dr. Martin Luther King has said before: Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” he added.

Mahdawi’s case was a unique outlier against a backdrop of rushed and unconstitutional deportations that have shipped immigrants to ICE centers far from their homes. Unlike others, Mahdawi was allowed to remain in Vermont, where he lives and attends school remotely.

Mahdawi co-founded Columbia University’s Palestinian Student Union alongside detained peer Mahmoud Khalil, another legal U.S. permanent resident who was shipped to an ICE center in Louisiana in March, shortly after he was ripped away from his pregnant wife by plainclothes ICE agents. An immigration judge ruled April 11 that Khalil could be deported out of the country, but he has remained in the U.S. as he appeals the decision. The 30-year-old got a break in the case earlier Wednesday when another federal judge ruled that Khalil could argue in court that he was targeted for deportation due to his political views.

The Trump administration has leaned on a WWII-era policy, the Alien Enemies Act, to justify their immigration crackdown while ignoring immigrants’ due process rights, sometimes defying court orders in the process.

Donald Trump has justified the infractions by claiming that immigration into the country is tantamount to an “invasion,” and has described the current era as a “time of war.”

Arguing in a Department of Homeland Security notice justifying Mahdawi’s detention, State Secretary Marco Rubio wrote that Mahdawi’s continued “presence” in the U.S. could create “adverse foreign policy consequences.” In other petitions to boot immigrants out of the country, Rubio has effectively likened free speech to a crime, arguing that protests of U.S. involvement in the war in Gaza should be construed as deportable offenses.

Mahdawi grew up in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank, where most of his family remains. He has been outspoken about his experiences growing up in the occupied region, describing the murders of his friends and loved ones by Israeli forces, and the violence he experienced when he was shot in the leg by an Israeli soldier at the age of 15.

“Before coming to this country, freedom was just a concept,” Mahdawi told NPR on Tuesday. “But the actual experience of freedom of movement to travel among 50 states, freedom to breathe the breeze of the ocean, and to feel your toes in the sand. This is the first place I have experienced this freedom of speech where I will not be actually retaliated against or punished for saying my mind.”

“Do I still feel this way?” he continued. “I think it’s in jeopardy. I think this is a red flag, not only to me, but to the American people who care about freedom, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I have the hope that this country will fulfill its promise.”