Canadian Jewry’s authoritarian turn

Do the majority of Canadian Jews approve of Donald Trump-like deportations and harassment of pro-Palestinian activists? Do most Canadian Jews want to defund universities that don’t repress students opposing genocide? Do the majority of Canadian Jews agree with mainstream, pro-Israel organizations as they become ever more brazenly authoritarian and threaten the Charter of Rights and Freedoms?

Recently, the Canadian Jewish News published a long article calling for the arrest of grassroots activist Charlotte Kates. “Community calls for action after the Canadian director of a terror group attended the funeral of Hezbollah’s leader in Beirut” quotes the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and Anthony Housefather demanding greater police repression against Kates. The article concludes by quoting Conservative senator Leo Housakos saying, “I’m just trying to figure out why she’s not in handcuffs and in a jail cell.”

This is the latest in a wave of attacks against Kates by CIJA, B’nai Brith and other Zionist groups. They pressed Ottawa to add Kates’ organization, Samidoun Palestinian Prisoners Solidarity Network, to Canada’s terrorism list despite no one even claiming the Vancouver-based grassroots group was involved in violence.

Zionists seem to be constantly strategizing on how to jail critics of Israel. In a video posted recently to YouTube, social media influencer Dahlia Kurtz describes spending hours uncovering the identity of a protester and then seeking to have them arrested. She was greeted with rabid applause by her crazed pro-Israel audience.

Someone who called Justin Trudeau an antisemite and supporter of terrorism, Kurtz was largely responsible for having me arrested and jailed for five days. After she went to the police last summer to accuse me of harassment for criticizing her genocidal Jewish supremacism the prosecutors closed the file. They reopened it when Neil ‘cancel man’ Oberman sent a letter from his legal firm on Kurtz’ behalf. Oberman has instigated over a dozen injunctions or legal threats against opponents of genocide.

A Conservative candidate in the federal election, Oberman is part of the vast legal network CIJA has organized to target critics of genocide. A recent Canadian Jewish News story was headlined “This pro bono legal team has helped over 550 Canadian victims of antisemitism since Oct. 7”. The article explains that “CIJA’s new legal task force is suing the federal government, universities and school boards to ‘make people behave’.” (Anyone interested in monitoring Canada’s proto-fascist movement should be reading the Canadian Jewish News.)

As I detailed in the “new McCarthyism in Canada” a few days before being arrested for criticizing Israel, Zionists have systematically attacked basic democratic rights. They promote firings and defunding labour unions. They’ve sought bubble zones to ban protests in large swaths of major cities. Toronto city council is currently looking at banning protests in much of the city and Liberal Winnipeg MP Ben Carr recently reiterated his call for “bubble legislation” to protect the city’s Jewish community centre from a protest over it hosting Israeli soldiers promoting genocide. Liberal leader Mark Carney also recently threw his weight behind the idea of adopting “bubble zones” outside of a series of religious and community institutions.

Zionist activists regularly call to deport those at protests against genocide. After an Israel activist judge recently found Afghan immigrant Waisudin Akbar guilty of threatening to attack synagogues in a case of legal malpractice, Israel Now announced they were seeking to have Akbar’s citizenship revoked. “I am starting a campaign demanding his deportation”, declared former Jewish Defence League Canada head Meir Weinstein.

Canada’s Jewish organizations barely hide their far-right alignment. CIJA’s director in Israel, David Weinberg, attended a recent Israeli government organized antisemitism conference in Jerusalem, which included representatives from Spain’s Vox, France’s National Rally and other far right European political parties. While even the rabidly anti-Palestinian US Anti-Defamation League and others withdrew, Weinberg wrote an op-ed defending the conference and far right attendees. While its headline was “Combatting antisemitism without apology” a more accurate title would have been ‘Israel whitewashes the heirs of European fascism in exchange for their support of its genocide and apartheid’.

Supremacist, authoritarian, views predominate in Israel. Fascists are cabinet ministers and according to polls over 80% of Jewish Israelis support the Donald Trump/Benjamin Netanyahu plan to depopulate Gaza. Fourteen percent of Jewish Israelis consider the plan a “distraction” and only 3% of Jewish Israelis said they were morally opposed to the forced removal of Arabs from Gaza (54% of Arab Israelis are morally opposed).

Across the western world Zionism is threatening civil liberties in the name of defending Israel. Along with tariffs and other forms of economic warfare, Donald Trump has unleashed a massive attack against US civil liberties often declaring the fight against “antisemitism” as his motivation. At the urging of Canada’s main Jewish organizations, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has stated that he plans to copy the US president’s plan to defund universities and deport non-citizens who criticize Israel.

Unless Jews speak up against the organizations claiming to represent them, Canadians will believe they support authoritarianism, including subverting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in the name of supporting Israel.