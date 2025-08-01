B’Tselem Admits Israel Is Committing Genocide

The Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem has admitted that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and released a report entitled “Our Genocide”



I will link to the report at the end of the article, if you’d like to read it for yourself.



Here are some of the key points they make:

“Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.”



“Israel is taking deliberate, coordinated action to destroy the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”



“Explicit statements by Israeli officials, combined with a consistent policy of destructive attacks and other practices of annihilation, prove beyond a doubt that Israel’s target is the entire population of Gaza.”

“Entire cities razed to the ground; medical, educational, religious and cultural infrastructure systematically destroyed; 2 million Palestinians forcibly displaced with the aim of expelling them from Gaza; and, of course, mass starvation and killing – all this amounts to an explicit attempt to destroy the population of Gaza and impose living conditions so catastrophic that Palestinian society cannot continue to exist there. That is the exact definition of genocide.”

“The ideology driving the Israeli regime is not confined to Gaza. The same regime, the same army, the same leaders and the same commanders are implementing extremely violent practices against Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and within Israel.”



“There is no justification for genocide – not ‘self-defense’, not ‘security’, and not the heinous acts committed by Hamas on October 7, 2023.”



“The international community has not only failed in its duty to stop the atrocities, but the leaders of the Western world, particularly the United States and Europe, also share responsibility by providing support that enables Israel’s acts of destruction. It is the duty of the international community to stop the genocide Israel is carrying out in Gaza.”

“This is our genocide, and we need to stop it.”

It’s powerful to see B’Tselem call out the Israeli government for their genocidal actions and war crimes, and admit what’s been obvious to anyone with an Internet connection for the last 21 months; that Israel is committing genocide.



It’s not just the abundance of material evidence either, scores of senior Israeli politicians, military personnel, and media figures have made explicitly genocidal statements too.



This open admission that the Israeli state is committing genocide, by an Israeli human rights organisation, is going to make it even harder for western leaders to justify continuation their genocide-complicity.



The arms sales must stop. The diplomatic cover must stop. The logistical support must stop. The sinister domestic persecution of anti-genocide activists must stop. And at an absolute minimum, Russia-style economic sanctions must be applied to Israel, as should have been done from the beginning of their atrocities.



And it’s doesn’t matter how much the pro-genocide Israeli propagandists try to fall back on their “antisemitism” and “blood libel” mud-slinging and deflection tactics, it simply doesn’t work when the people stating that Israel is committing genocide are Israeli Jews.

Here’s the link to download the B’Tselem report: Our Genocide