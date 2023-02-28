Biden’s Efforts to Combat the Climate Crisis are Undermined by His Foreign Policy

For environmental activists, the inauguration of Joe Biden held promise. The executive orders that he signed that day included one to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and another to revoke the Keystone XL Pipeline’s federal permit. This Keystone order also authorized federal agencies to review and, where appropriate, reverse Donald Trump’s many environmental rollbacks, such as fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks, energy efficiency standards for appliances and buildings, and air pollution controls. In addition, Biden suspended oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

It was an encouraging start.

In November 2021, Biden reinforced these executive orders by negotiating the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that directs billions of dollars toward clean energy, remediation of Superfund and brownfield sites, and carbon reduction. After falling short on the ambitious Build Back Better plan, the president rallied with the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will likely be remembered as his crowning achievement in domestic policy.

The IRA dedicates $369 billion to climate provisions that will affect every aspect of U.S. energy production. The legislation offers an array of tax credits, tax deductions, and loan guarantees variously to businesses, nonprofits, and educational institutions, as well as state, local, and tribal governments. The law also provides incentives for the purchase of electric and other clean energy vehicles, along with rebates for those who install energy efficient solutions at home. With a special commitment to environmental justice, the IRA introduces bonus tax credits for projects undertaken in communities that are inordinately affected by pollution and public health hazards. While the IRA includes compromises that support oil and gas producers, it is still the most consequential climate law in U.S. history and will shape the way the country uses energy for years to come.

With his signature barely dry on the IRA, Biden attended the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and described the climate crisis as of vital concern to “human security, economic security, environmental security, national security, and the very life of the planet.”

But the president’s words ring hollow when you consider his foreign policy, one decision after another. Geostrategic advantage is the guiding principle, with an unsettling reliance on military might. What’s more, his decisions wreak havoc with his own climate law, to say nothing of the considerable risks they pose. A 2019 Costs of War report described the U.S. Department of Defense as “the single largest institutional producer of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the world.” Not only is Biden increasing its carbon footprint, he’s also pressuring our allies to do the same.

The following actions, all under the direction of the White House, illustrate this idea:

While some of the cited actions addressed issues that required attention, there is scant evidence of any consideration given to their environmental impacts. Each action prompted a predictable counteraction, further compounding the GHG problem, further destabilizing an indefinite number of countries.

Global military expenditures for the first time exceeded $2 trillion in 2021, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, and there is little doubt that the totals will be higher in both 2022 and 2023. These expenditures represent current and future GHG emissions—emissions that are senselessly exempt from the Paris Climate Agreement.

A growing number of scholars and activists view this exemption as one of many concerns in their study of the broader impact of the military industry on the climate. In addition to a variety of recent publications, there are several noteworthy groups that conduct advocacy research on specific aspects of this topic: the Global Campaign on Military Spending (GCOMS), which raises awareness about excessive defense expenditures in an effort to redirect the money to social and environment needs; the Military Emissions Gap, which is concerned with gathering complete and accurate military data, an objective that many nations tend to resist; and the International Military Council on Climate and Security, a group of senior military leaders and security experts who focus on the security risks posed by climate change.

In April 2021, the Biden Administration’s Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, spoke at the 2021 Leaders’ Summit on Climate, a virtual meeting hosted by the White House. Haines told world leaders that climate change needs to be “fully integrated” into a country’s national security and foreign policy. Those words are conspicuously absent from the discussion now, they’ve become inconvenient, along with any mention of the pressing need for global cooperation. Instability is on the rise. So are GHG emissions. Washington is in a sobering showdown with the outcome anyone’s guess.