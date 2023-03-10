Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Raise Minimum Teacher Pay to $60,000

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) introduced a bill on Thursday that takes a crack at ending a crisis that has long plagued the U.S. education system: extremely low teacher pay.

Sanders, the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, has proposed setting a nationwide minimum wage for teachers at $60,000 a year. This would raise the salaries of 43 percent of public school teachers in the country, according to a press release on the bill, affecting over a million school teachers.

The senator says that the bill is necessary to fix the “international embarrassment” of the U.S. having among the worst pay for teachers across wealthy countries.