Banning TikTok Is a Terrible Idea

As outrage at the Israeli war on Gaza and US backing for it continues to grow, US politicians have responded calmly and reasonably with a measure that threads a fine line between advocating for the US government’s position on the war and respecting the intelligence and basic rights of ordinary Americans.

Just kidding. They’ve put forward an idea that stands to anger large swaths of the public and massively encroach on ordinary Americans’ right to free speech, all while having little to no effect on US voters’ growing repugnance toward Israel’s war: banning TikTok.

This censorious idea has been pushed by conservatives for years and was recently given renewed momentum with a bill set to be voted on in the House this week, and President Joe Biden pledging to sign it into law. In the eyes of the forces backing the measure, banning TikTok in the United States would be an easy way to fix what the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Jonathan Greenblatt referred to in a leaked phone call the “major, major, major generational problem” that the pro-war, pro-Israel side faces, where the divide over US support for Israel “is not left and right, it is young and old” — a divide that can be seen perhaps most clearly on the video-sharing service.

Since Israel began its systematic razing of Gaza five months ago, many other pro-Israel voices have insisted that the reason survey after poll after questionnaire shows young people are by far the most unsympathetic to Israel and critical of its war is simply because of TikTok.

“Oct. 7 really opened people’s eyes to what’s happening on TikTok” and its “differential treatment of different topics,” Democratic Illinois representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, one of the cosponsors of the ban, recently said.

Sure enough, last November, twenty-five Republican lawmakers signed a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Chew charging that a “deluge of pro-Hamas content” on the platform “is driving hateful antisemitic rhetoric and violent protests on campuses across the country.”

Calling for a ban, Republican Missouri senator Josh Hawley claimed there’s a “ubiquity of anti-Israel content on TikTok,” while Republican Florida senator Marco Rubio, who has introduced his own TikTok ban bill into the Senate, called it “a tool China uses to spread propaganda to Americans” that was now “being used to downplay Hamas terrorism,” among other Republican senators. Republican Wisconsin representative Mike Gallagher, the other cosponsor of the House ban, charged that TikTok was what was giving young Americans “the raw news” that gave them an “upside-down world view” to root “against a key American ally.”

As on immigration, the White House has accepted the Republicans’ framing of this issue. A spokesperson for Biden’s National Security Council recently told Rolling Stone that TikTok poses a threat to US national security “through the manipulation by foreign powers of Americans’ views and beliefs.”

This Republican-led push for censorship has been reinforced by behind-the-scenes pressure from pro-war celebrities, Zionist groups like the ADL, and tech executives like the former executive of dating app Tinder Jeff Morris Jr, who is “convinced” TikTok “is the reason we’re losing the information war with high school & college students.” All of them have pressed TikTok to censor more pro-Palestine content.

“What is happening at TikTok is it is creating the biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis,” Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen told TikTok executives on one of these calls. Former Will and Grace actress Debra Messing pushed them to simply bar the phrase “from the river to the sea” from the platform entirely. For start-up founder Anthony Goldbloom, who organized the come-to-Jesus meeting with forty tech leaders, the fact that pro-Palestinian content was so popular on the platform “just seemed crazy” and was simply inexplicable.

This panic has mingled with the escalating and increasingly hysterical anti-China fervor building in Washington, with Republicans viewing TikTok’s supposed promotion of anti-Israel content as part of a grand Chinese conspiracy to “brainwash” young Americans and sow political discord within the United States. The result is the House bill, which effectively gives ByteDance, TikTok’s partly Chinese-headquartered parent company, a less-than-six-month ultimatum: either sell the app, or be booted off US app stores.

“If they pass it, I’ll sign it,” said Biden, whose press secretary called the bill “important” and something “we welcome.”

Let’s not mince words about what this is: an extreme attempt at state censorship whose aim is to shut down Americans’ ability to dissent from currently unfolding US foreign policy, driven explicitly by elite fear at a rapidly growing antiwar protest movement that has largely succeeded in persuading the US public.