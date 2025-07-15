As-Suwayda Bleeds Anew: Sectarian Hatred as a Weapon to Divide the Syrian People

The ongoing crime: As-Suwayda’s blood spilled by the will of the authority

Since the morning of Sunday, July 13, As-Suwayda province has become an arena of bloody conflict between the province’s defenders and attacking Bedouin tribes backed by factions under the command of the Ministries of Defense and Interior. The death toll has risen to over 60 martyrs, including children and women, with dozens wounded fighting for their lives amidst crippled healthcare infrastructure. This is a war crime added to the repressive regime’s record.

Class-sectarian foundations: Mechanism of the new authority’s rule

What began as recurrent kidnappings since the fall of the defunct regime — with no serious steps by the new authority to curb chaos — has escalated into a war. The neo-colonial authority seeks to subjugate As-Suwayda, whose people demand democracy, equality and freedom for all Syrians.

We state clearly: the authority aims to break As-Suwayda through internal strife, just as it does to the Autonomous Administration in Northeast Syria. It risks igniting fires lit by the defunct regime using sectarianism, nationalism, tribalism and regionalism to divide Syrians and sabotage collective struggle for justice. By inciting Druze-Bedouin hatred, the authority seeks to crush the dignity of Jabal al-Arab’s people and terrorize all Syrians into submission. Its repressive policies continue the legacy of tyranny with a new face.

Zionist-authoritarian complicity: Two sides of the same coin

We, the Revolutionary Left Current in Syria, condemn the assault on As-Suwayda and all instigators of this destructive sectarian strife. We warn against the authority’s repeated attempts to fragment the nation under the guise of “legitimacy.” We call on As-Suwayda’s people, Bedouin tribes, and all people of conscience to:

Immediately stop the bloodshed,

Unconditionally release all hostages, and

Block the path for merchants of strife.

The blood spilled today is purely Syrian, wasted without cause. The greatest beneficiary is the Zionist enemy encroaching on our southern lands — unchecked by the authority, which instead rushes to normalize ties and betray national interests.

Revolutionary call: From immediate ceasefire to escalated struggle

We call on our people in As-Suwayda and all Syria to:

Form non-sectarian popular resistance committees to protect neighborhoods,

Topple the legitimacy of the murderous authority by boycotting its institutions and sham laws,

Unite struggles with Northeast Syria’s organizations, Daraa/Idlib protests, and all victims of the authority’s class-sectarian crimes to resist partition, and

Expose international complicity (Zionist entity, Turkey, USA, Qatar) backing the authority and funding its militias

Our revolutionary vision: People’s power over militia rule

The authority’s “reforms” are no solution. We demand:

Dismantling sectarian militias and expropriating their weapons,

Transferring local administration to elected popular councils,

Nationalizing natural resources (Northeast oil, As-Suwayda/Damascus countryside agriculture) to fund public services,

Building a cross-sectarian revolutionary front uniting workers, peasants, and all oppressed against the comprador bourgeoisie, and

Electing a constituent assembly for a decentralized democratic republic

The blood of martyrs shall ignite popular revolution

The blood of As-Suwayda’s martyrs and all victims of this authority will not be in vain. We will transform it into a torch inspiring a popular uprising to eradicate populist authoritarianism, sectarianism, and Zionist subjugation.

Steadfastness Is our rath, revolution our hope

Freedom and peace for As-Suwayda and all our homeland!

Dignity for every martyr defending their land!

Unite Syrian popular struggles for social justice, equality, and a free, democratic Syria!

Political organization is essential to liberate us from tyranny, murder, and partition.

All power and wealth to the people!

First published in Arabic at Revolutionary Left Current. Translated copy via LINKS.