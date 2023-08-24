Argentina’s Economic Crisis Has Become a Political Crisis

Claudio Katz

No, it’s just the first step. The battle will be settled according to the dynamic of the resistance. The result will emerge from the confrontation between those who impose austerity and those who live under it. The popular reaction against this abuse is a serious concern on the Right. They’ve long questioned how to overcome pickets, break strikes, and prevent mobilizations. They’re obsessed with our people’s historical ability to resist.

Argentina has the largest labor movement and the highest rate of unionization on the continent. It has the largest organized group of the unemployed, and democratic forces have kept those guilty of genocide in prison. The Right will have to contend with this social resistance. This time they’re coming for everything, and they will try to eliminate our collective bargaining agreements and our compensation, pardon military criminals, and restrict abortion. They already practiced the criminalization of protest in Jujuy.

It’s clear that, under President Alberto Fernández, popular resistance has been limited. But unlike in Brazil, the Right would not come to power here in a state of descent and popular disintegration. In addition, for the time being, Milei and Bullrich have significant electoral support but not in the streets. They’re not accompanied by the pot-banging of the pandemic or the marches of the Alberto Nisman era.