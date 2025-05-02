An Undignified Democracy

Thirty-one years after the fall of administrative apartheid, South Africa stands at an uneasy juncture between the promise of a rights-based democracy and the lived reality of widespread inequality, bureaucratic inertia, and eroded public trust. The 1996 Constitution enshrined administrative justice—the right to lawful, reasonable, and procedurally fair decisions by public bodies—and elevated human dignity as a foundational value. Yet for millions of Black South Africans, daily encounters with government services betray these ideals. Former President Thabo Mbeki once praised the “patience” of the poor as a political asset, but that very patience, rooted in hope and resilience, has too often been exploited to delay or deny substantive justice.

South Africa’s democracy has, in many respects, become undignified: Its administrative systems routinely fail the vulnerable, asking citizens to wait endlessly for rights guaranteed on paper, while a political elite and a small new class of beneficiaries feast on state resources with impunity. Understanding this reality requires tracing the meanings of administrative justice, dignity, and patience, before turning to the ways South Africans have historically rebelled against political betrayal. It is also necessary to consider the failure of political parties to deliver accountability, the administrative dysfunction that deepens inequality, and the emblematic cases—housing, TRC reparations, military veterans, and land restitution—that expose the cracks in the constitutional promise. Finally, this essay reflects on how white privilege, amplified by groups like AfriForum and international actors during and after the Trump administration, compounds domestic frustrations and fuels an alarming decline in electoral participation.

At the center of the constitutional order stands the ideal of administrative justice. Every exercise of public power must be lawful, reasonable, and procedurally fair, protected by mechanisms like the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act of 2000. As legal scholar Cora Hoexter has argued, administrative law is a vital check on state authority, ensuring that decisions affecting rights are made transparently and accountably. Internationally, administrative justice is recognized as a core pillar of human rights—a necessary safeguard when bureaucrats exceed their mandates or violate due process.

Tied closely to this structure is the constitutional commitment to human dignity. Drawing from Kantian ethics and rooted in South African jurisprudence, dignity is not merely one right among others, but the lodestar by which all rights are interpreted. Justice Laurie Ackermann emphasized its centrality. Beyond the legal canon, Black Consciousness thinkers like Steve Biko and decolonial theorists like Frantz Fanon insisted that dignity was not an abstract flourish, but the very precondition for liberation. Biko sought to “pump back life into [the black man’s] empty shell… to infuse him with pride and dignity,” while Fanon argued that true political freedom demanded the restoration of self-worth stolen by colonial domination.

If dignity represented the hope of the post-apartheid project, patience was its currency. Mbeki celebrated the patience of the poor as a sign of political maturity, a willingness to endure temporary hardship for the sake of a democratic future. But others warned that patience could easily harden into resignation. Robert Sobukwe cautioned against gradualism, warning that “the longer we wait, the deeper the injury.” Biko, too, recognized that passive endurance ultimately served the interests of the oppressor. In a country where promises have so often gone unmet, patience is a double-edged virtue: a sign of resilience but also a symptom of a democracy that demands too much suffering from those who have already borne too much.

Yet patience has never meant passivity. Although South Africans have not mounted a single unified revolution since 1994, dissent has flared through episodic, localized uprisings. Several factors help explain this pattern. The ethos of reconciliation promoted by Nelson Mandela and the restorative approach of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission encouraged faith in gradual reform over radical upheaval. Decades of colonial and apartheid rule fostered a culture of compliance and deference, reinforced by appeals from church and traditional leaders to wait for better days. Memories of township violence in the 1980s, along with global examples of civil conflict, instilled a deep wariness of societal collapse. And with no unified revolutionary movement to anchor post-apartheid grievances, protests often remained fragmented and issue-specific. The coercive power of the state and the exhaustion of repeated, fruitless demonstrations further tempered the appetite for mass confrontation.

Nonetheless, South Africans have rebelled in significant ways. Since 2004, thousands of service delivery protests have erupted annually, with communities blocking roads and clashing with police over failures in water, electricity, and sanitation. Karl Von Holdt’s landmark study The Smoke That Calls captured how poor townships resorted to incendiary protest as a desperate means of being heard by an indifferent state. University students nationwide mounted a powerful challenge during the #FeesMustFall movement of 2015 and 2016, shutting down campuses and storming Parliament to demand an end to fee increases. In 2012, the Marikana miners’ strike for a living wage ended in a police massacre that galvanized national outrage over labor exploitation and state violence. More recently, movements like #TotalShutdown saw thousands of women mobilizing against gender-based violence, while the July 2021 unrest—a volatile mix of political factionalism and opportunistic looting—turned parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng into scenes of near-insurrection, with over 300 fatalities.

These fragmented rebellions reveal both the depth of popular frustration and the persistent difficulty of translating sporadic unrest into sustained, systemic transformation. Since 1994, the dominance of the African National Congress (ANC) has fundamentally shaped South Africa’s political landscape. During the era of the Government of National Unity, the ANC pursued a cautious balancing act between reconciliation and economic policy, replacing the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) with the more neoliberal Growth, Employment and Redistribution (GEAR) strategy by 1996. This shift sidelined hopes for radical redistribution and sowed the seeds of future disillusionment.

Corruption quickly took root. The 1999 arms deal, the Nkandla scandal in which President Jacob Zuma’s homestead was upgraded at a public cost of R246 million, and the sprawling state capture era between 2009 and 2018 illustrated the ANC’s steady slide into patronage and graft. Judicial commissions—Seriti on the arms deal, Zondo on state capture—painstakingly documented wrongdoing but resulted in few prosecutions, fueling what has come to be known as “commission fatigue” and deepening public cynicism.

The opposition, for its part, has failed to offer a credible alternative. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has struggled to expand meaningfully beyond its traditional white and Coloured voter base, while the Inkatha Freedom Party remains regionally confined. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have animated national debates with demands for land expropriation and nationalization, but remain trapped within the legislature—capable of making noise but unable to deliver real change from the opposition benches. Coalition governments in major metros have frequently collapsed into infighting, reinforcing perceptions of political ineptitude across the board.

The growing accountability deficit follows a predictable script. When corruption scandals erupt, the government announces a commission of inquiry. Years pass in hearings. Reports are delivered, often voluminous and damning. But tangible consequences remain elusive. Powerful individuals exploit procedural delays, flee the country, or rely on political interventions to escape justice. Even mass protests are often met not with serious reform but with police repression or performative apologies that ultimately beat back dissent without addressing its root causes. The result is a democracy rich in forms—regular elections, a vibrant media, a robust constitution—but hollowed out at its core. The rituals of accountability endure, but the substance has withered. Impunity, rather than consequence, defines the South African political landscape.

Beyond the failures of politicians, the collapse of administrative justice is most sharply felt in the everyday experience of the civil service. It has become routine for ministers to be publicly surprised by crises they are meant to oversee, convening emergency meetings to ask, bewilderedly, “What is happening?” Political patronage, particularly through cadre deployment, has steadily eroded technical expertise in key departments, leaving many leaders ill-equipped to manage the portfolios they are charged with stewarding.

The adoption of New Public Management tools—key performance indicators, outcomes-based planning, strategic frameworks—has entrenched a tick-box culture, increasingly divorced from substantive service delivery. Success is measured by paperwork rather than impact; when targets are not met, they are simply revised, not achieved. Meanwhile, in a bid to prevent arbitrariness through rigid procedures, bureaucracy has become risk-averse to the point of paralysis. Citizens must navigate labyrinthine processes merely to register a business, obtain an identity document, or apply for a social grant, in blatant breach of the Batho Pele (“People First”) principles that once sought to guide public service transformation.

Demoralized by political interference and the impossible demands of managerialist targets, skilled professionals have exited the public sector in droves. Auditor-general reports show that over 70 percent of municipalities now rely on external consultants for core financial functions—a telling sign of the hollowing out of state capacity.

Such dysfunction directly assaults human dignity. Elderly pensioners are forced to queue for hours only to be told “system offline.” Families languish for decades on housing lists. Small business owners remain trapped in bureaucratic limbo. For many citizens, the face of the state is not the president in Pretoria, but a disinterested clerk behind a glass barrier—an experience that epitomizes an undignified democracy.

In the realm of housing, the promises of the post-apartheid state have fallen painfully short. Adequate housing is a constitutional right, yet over 1.2 million applications languish unprocessed in Gauteng alone, some dating back to 1996. In March 2025, elderly Soweto residents—some now in their sixties—marched on the mayor’s office after nearly thirty years of waiting. Allegations of bribery, queue-jumping, and the corrupt allocation of houses to politically connected individuals compound the backlog, turning a promise of dignity into a source of shame and deepening social strife. Many displaced families resort to living in informal settlements or self-built shacks, only to face violent evictions. Such actions often ignite protests, and sometimes fuel xenophobic scapegoating when locals blame “foreigners” for corrupt allocations.

A similar betrayal characterizes the fate of those who sought reparations through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Between 1996 and 1998, the TRC promised pensions, housing, health care, and other forms of redress to over 22,000 victims in exchange for truth-telling. In practice, most victims received only a one-off R30,000 grant in 2001, and as of 2022, nearly R1.9 billion in the President’s Fund remains unspent. Elderly and often ailing, many continue to petition outside the Constitutional Court for medical benefits and community rehabilitation. Criminal prosecutions of apartheid-era perpetrators who had been denied amnesty were handed to the National Prosecuting Authority, yet most cases have languished for decades. The message is devastatingly clear: “We forgave in the name of the nation, but the nation forgot us.”

Military veterans, too, have been left behind. Fighters from uMkhonto weSizwe and the Azanian People’s Liberation Army, once promised recognition and support under the Military Veterans Act, now live in poverty and face homelessness. In October 2021, ex-combatants, many of them in their seventies, held the minister of defence hostage to demand unpaid pensions and housing, leading to the arrest of 53 veterans. Former MK soldier Lesley Kgogo, camping outside ANC headquarters, captured the bitter irony: “I liberated the country… Now I am nothing to my own government.” Bureaucratic excuses about verifying identities or funding constraints ring hollow when measured against the state’s moral failure to honor its promises.

The unfinished business of land restitution completes this bleak picture. Under apartheid, Black South Africans were confined to just 13 percent of the country’s territory. Although the Restitution of Land Rights Act offered compensation or the return of land for claims lodged before 1998, progress has been dismal. Only about 10 percent of commercial farmland has been redistributed, far below the 30 percent target set for 2014. In Cape Town, District Six remains an enduring emblem of broken promises: Of 2,760 claimant families, only 108 had keys to rebuilt homes by 2020, with full restitution projected to take decades and billions of rands. Rural claimants, lacking support to develop land, often opted for meager cash settlements, undermining the project of land reform altogether. Meanwhile, land occupations by movements like Abahlali baseMjondolo and EFF-led encampments testify to a growing impatience—and a rising risk of renewed conflict—if restitution continues to stall.

Yet even as millions languish in precarious conditions, white privilege remains largely intact. Despite the ideals of the democratic transition, white South Africans—roughly 8 percent of the population—continue to own over 70 percent of farmland and dominate the country’s high-income sectors. Many have insulated themselves from the failures of the post-apartheid state by retreating into private security enclaves, gated estates, and elite private schools, effectively distancing themselves from the consequences of governance collapse.

Groups like AfriForum have been particularly adept at internationalizing narratives of white victimhood. In 2018, AfriForum successfully lobbied the Trump administration to investigate supposed “farm seizures” and “large-scale killings of farmers” in South Africa. Donald Trump’s now-infamous tweet directing the State Department to look into farm attacks—and later, speculative offers to resettle white South Africans under a potential second Trump presidency—illustrate how fringe narratives can gain geopolitical traction. Meanwhile, the genuine struggles of Black South Africans—families waiting decades for housing, veterans sleeping on sidewalks, students facing police brutality—receive scant international attention. This inversion of global empathy deepens domestic frustration, feeding the perception that justice depends not on moral right but on who controls the louder megaphone abroad.

These dynamics have fueled a dangerous democratic fatigue. Voter turnout has declined steeply, from 86.9 percent in the 1994 elections to just 59 percent in the 2024 general election—representing only 41 percent of eligible adults when accounting for non-registration. Local elections in 2021 saw turnout plunge even lower, to 45.9 percent. Youth participation has collapsed: Fewer than 20 percent of 18-to-35-year-olds registered to vote in 2021. Disillusioned by corruption, broken promises, and stagnant living conditions, many South Africans increasingly choose apathy over a vote they believe unlikely to yield meaningful change. As participation dwindles, the democratic mandate of elected bodies weakens, further eroding their incentive to deliver on the constitutional promise of administrative justice.

South Africa’s democracy stands at a perilous crossroads. The legal architecture of administrative justice and dignity remains among the world’s most progressive, yet for millions of citizens, the everyday experience is one of alienation, indignity, and unfulfilled constitutional promises. The virtues of patience and reconciliation—once crucial to a peaceful transition—have been weaponized into tools of complacency, allowing political and bureaucratic elites to defer accountability and betray the vulnerable.

Episodic rebellions remind us of the people’s latent power, but without sustained, systemic challenge, the status quo largely endures. Transforming an undignified democracy into one worthy of its constitutional promise demands not only technical reforms in governance but a deeper moral and political reawakening. Real accountability must be restored. Corrupt officials must be prosecuted swiftly, and commission recommendations implemented with urgency and transparency. A responsive administration must be rebuilt by reprofessionalizing the civil service, strengthening technical expertise, and reinvigorating the Batho Pele principles that prioritize the lived experiences of citizens.

Tangible justice must also be made visible. Delivering housing, disbursing TRC reparations, honoring veterans’ benefits, and accelerating land restitution are urgent steps toward rebuilding public trust. Economic inclusion must be pursued, not only through redistribution but by supporting emerging entrepreneurs, land reform beneficiaries, and investing seriously in youth skills development. At the same time, civic engagement must be deepened, barriers to participation must be lowered, and protest must be valued not as a threat but as a vital feedback mechanism for a democracy struggling to renew itself.

Only by aligning constitutional promises with substantive, visible outcomes—where an ordinary grandmother can say, “My rights are respected, and my voice matters”—can South Africa honor its past sacrifices and restore its moral authority. The next decades will demand impatience from citizens and responsiveness from leaders. If that challenge is met, administrative justice will be no longer a legal abstraction but a lived, daily reality for all.