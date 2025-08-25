ACLU Statement on Attempted Deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda

This morning, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was arrested at his ICE check-in appointment. The government intends to deport him to Uganda, a country with which Abrego Garcia has no association.

Abrego Garcia is represented by lawyers at CASA, who hosted a vigil and rally in his support outside the location of the arrest.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration – by its own admission – wrongfully deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a torture prison in El Salvador in the middle of the night and with no due process. According to his lawyers, he suffered severe mistreatment there including isolation, beatings and psychological torture. After repeated court orders to return him, the administration finally brought him back but then immediately prosecuted him on federal smuggling charges. On Friday, over the administration’s objections, a federal court released him to his family in Maryland while his case proceeded.

However, the government has now tried to force Abrego Garcia to accept deportation to Costa Rica as part of a plea agreement to end his criminal case. As punishment for not accepting that proposal, they then served notice to his lawyers that the administration will deport him to Uganda. Today, he was arrested during his ICE check-in.

Sarah Mehta, Deputy Director of Policy and Government Affairs at the American Civil Liberties Union, released the following statement in response:

“The Trump administration’s obsessive and petty cruelty is on full display in this latest move to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father they admitted to wrongfully deporting to a torture prison, to a country with which he has no relationship. This vindictive behavior is not just about Mr. Abrego Garcia; this is once again the administration showing that it can weaponize the law to punish people standing up for their rights and make our immigrant neighbors afraid of being rapidly exiled, including to places where they may be persecuted.”