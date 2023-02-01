    Login
    Climate Change Human Rights Law, Crime, & Justice Repression


    1,300 Social Justice Groups Demand Atlanta Mayor Resign Over Tortuguita’s Death

    His “lack of intervention in protecting Atlanta protestors and residents led directly to the fatal raid,” they said.
    By Z ArticleNo Comments3 Mins Read
    Source: Truthout
    (Photo: @VitalistInt/Twitter)

    Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.

    In their letter, the groups said that Dickens has stood firmly on the side of law enforcement as Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has sent in the National Guard to crack down on protests in a continued escalation of the violence and threats of violence against protesters.

    “Mayor Dickens has stood by as police violence and rhetoric towards protestors has steadily ratcheted up, including the use of chemical agents and militarized raids on small groups of protestors engaged in civil disobedience,” the letter reads. “Less than a month ago, Atlanta City Council members and activists rang the alarm about the dangers of escalated police violence after an aggressive raid on peaceful protestors on December 13th. Rather than use this as an opportunity to listen or reverse course, Dickens ignored the concerns of council members and his own constituents.”

