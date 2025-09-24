13 Confirmed Drone Attacks Against the Global Sumud Flotilla En Route to Gaza

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of more than 500 volunteers from 44 countries—including doctors, parliamentarians, and human rights defenders—has been attacked thirteen times in recent hours while sailing through international waters between Greece and Libya on its way to Gaza. Drones launched sound bombs, explosive flares, chemical substances, and an incendiary drone landed near one of the vessels. No injuries have been reported, but material damage, along with electronic and psychological harassment, has put the entire flotilla on maximum alert.

The team on the flotilla reported: “Right now we are being harassed by drones. Two dropped liquids on a couple of boats and an incendiary drone fell near another. There are no injuries, but we are on alert. We are currently sailing in international waters between Greece and Libya.”

The UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, issued an international alert: “The flotilla has been attacked seven times in a short span—now updated to thirteen attacks. Boats hit with sound bombs, explosive flares, and sprayed with chemicals. Radios jammed and calls for help blocked. Immediate international protection is required. Hands off the flotilla!”

The organizers themselves released alarm messages in several languages: “Explosions were heard around the flotilla. Multiple drones, objects dropped, communication interference, and explosions reported on several boats” (September 24th, 01:00 GMT+3).

According to the latest press release issued by the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), the attacks represent “a dangerous escalation with targeted explosions, heavy drone swarms, and massive obstruction of communications.” The statement, released on September 23, 2025, documents at least thirteen explosions, unidentified objects dropped from drones onto ten boats, and a pattern of persistent aerial harassment, with more than fifteen drones hovering above one vessel every ten minutes. The statement accuses Israel of a “campaign of intimidation and disinformation” aimed at preparing for a possible military attack against a civil and nonviolent mission delivering food and medicines to the people of Gaza.

The organizers demand that all UN member states guarantee immediate protection: maritime escort, accredited diplomatic presence, and security measures to ensure safe delivery of humanitarian aid without further aggression. They reaffirm that all participants are committed to nonviolence and have undergone specific training, accompanied by medical and legal support boats to ensure transparency and compliance with international law.

Serious violations of international law

Legal experts and human rights organizations emphasize that the acts described constitute direct violations of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law. The deliberate attack on a civil mission with exclusively humanitarian objectives, in international waters, constitutes a war crime. The use of armed drones and chemical substances, interference with communications, and obstruction of calls for assistance are prohibited practices that pave the way for individual criminal responsibility before the International Criminal Court.

Moreover, the planned repetition of attacks against medical personnel, parliamentarians, human rights defenders, and journalists may be considered a crime against humanity, as it constitutes a systematic and widespread pattern targeting civilians. If these acts are confirmed, they are imprescriptible, pursued universally, and subject to sanction even in national jurisdictions outside the UN framework.

Reactions and demands

Several governments, including Spain, have demanded urgent consular protection. Voices from civil society and diplomacy are calling for the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice to take immediate action. The Global Sumud Flotilla is the largest civilian maritime mission to Gaza in a decade, and its goal is to deliver vital supplies amid an extreme humanitarian crisis.