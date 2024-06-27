Zionism, Histadrut, The AFL CIO, Solidarity Center & What Was Left Out Of Labor Notes Conference

The role of Zionism, the Histadrut, the AFL-CIO and Solidarity Center are critical issues for trade unionists and the labor movement. The Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations held a panel on May 4, 2024 and what was left out of the 2024 Labor Notes conference in Chicago. Speakers included: David Hemson, South African Labor Researcher and Organizer in Durban South Africa Frank Hammer, UAW 909 President retired Ernest Rojas, Director of the Committee for Human and Union Rights CODESH Chile Carol Lang, CUNY AFT PSC lecturer Lisa Milos, UCSF UPTE Member and interpreter
