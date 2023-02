U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva are both in Zambia seeking to woo the country away from Russian and Chinese influence. While in the country, Yellen discussed Zambia’s debt crisis, propagating the narrative of Chinese “debt-trap diplomacy.”

Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party Zambia, explains the debt crisis in Zambia and the brutal austerity measures imposed by the IMF loan program on the country.