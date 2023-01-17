‘You Only Need to Tell the Truth’ – Palestinian Journalists Discuss Media Priorities

Palestine is often present in the media, especially during times of war. But there is more about Palestine and the Palestinian struggle than Israel-instigated conflicts and war.

Are war, conflict, and siege the only way Palestine can be understood? Is the Palestinian story being told the way it should? And who is telling it? Or rather, who should be telling it?

Palestine Chronicle TV hosts two strong Palestinian voices that advocate authentic Palestinian narrative in international media.

‘We Are Not Numbers’ director, Ahmed Alnaouq, and West Bank-based journalist, Fahya Shalash join Romana Rubeo and Ramzy Baroud in this critical and exciting conversation on Palestine in the media.