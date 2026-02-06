You Don’t Own Your Narrative Anymore — Naomi Klein and Yanis Varoufakis

From recent deepfakes using Yanis’ image for viral gain, to his latest police harassment over events from decades ago, the discussion opens onto larger questions Naomi explores in Doppelgänger (identity, imitation, credibility, and what “truth” means when noise travels faster than institutions — and institutions still hold power) before moving on to current affairs and lessons for the left from the tumultuous way 2026 has begun.
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate