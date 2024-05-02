    Donate
    Labor Palestine & Israel

    “Workers Have Power”: Thousands Rally in NYC for May Day, Call for Solidarity with Palestine

    By , Julia Bannon , Amy Goodman Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Democracy Now!
    Workers around the world rallied Wednesday to mark May Day, with many calling on the labor movement to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. In New York, Democracy Now! spoke to demonstrators who demanded that U.S. unions apply political pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza and to stop their government’s arms trade with Israel. “Workers do have the power to shape the world,” said Palestinian researcher Riya Al’sanah, who was among thousands gathered at a May Day rally in Manhattan.

