Why Tennessee Volkswagen Workers Voting to Unionize Is A Huge Victory for The South

Tennessee Volkswagen workers achieved a historic victory on April 19 by overwhelmingly voting to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union. This victory marked the first time since 1941 that a nonunion automaker in the US has successfully unionized. Husayn Karimi, a labor organizer and labor journalist with On the Line, explains how this watershed moment will lead to a tidal wave of new organizing in the South and catapult the labor movement into a new era.
