    Login
    Activism Africa

    Why Are the People of Swaziland Protesting the Upcoming Parliamentary Elections?

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Peoples Dispatch

    The Communist Party of Swaziland is continuing to organize actions protesting the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country. The parliament is widely seen as the King’s “puppet,” with far-ranging restrictions on who can contest and the parliament members having no power to hold the monarchy accountable. Swaziland is the last remaining monarchy in Africa, and the people of the country have been facing brutal repression for resisting the king’s rule. Pius Vilakati, the international secretary of the Communist Party of Swaziland talks about why the people are opposing the elections, the repression and violence unleashed by the monarchy, and how the people are building resistance.

    Related Posts

    Share.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.