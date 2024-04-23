    Donate
    Login
    Neocolonialism/Imperialism Palestine & Israel War and Peace

    ‘What Happens in Palestine Won’t Stay There’: Rania Khalek On Why Israel Is A Threat to Humanity

    avatarBy Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: BreakThrough News

    BT’s Rania Khalek addressed the World Gathering for a Social Alternative in Caracas, Venezuela on why Israel is a threat to humanity.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Rania Khalek is an independent journalist reporting on the underclass and marginalized. For more of her work check out her website Dispatches from the Underclass and follow her on Twitter @RaniaKhalek.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.