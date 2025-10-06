Was The 20th Century A Catastrophe, Or A Miracle? | Aaron Bastani Meets Yanis Varoufakis

Our guest on Downstream this week is the economist, and former finance minister of Greece, Yanis Varoufakis.

He joins Aaron in the Novara studio to discuss his most recent book Raise Your Soul: A Personal History of Resistance, a memoir about the women in Yanis’ family who raised him, and gave him his political conscience.

They discuss the Hegelian Master-Slave dialectic, is patriarchy harmful to the perpetrators, as well as women? Did Tony Blair do more to privatise Britain than Margaret Thatcher? Does Keir Starmer have a plan? And how does fascism end up destroying not just those it deems to be its enemies, but the motherland as well?