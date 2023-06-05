US Troops to Peru, Castillo’s Coup and the Future of Latin America

On this week’s episode of Journalists for Sale, hosts Max Jones and Diego Ramos talk to Geopolitical Economy Report founder and editor Ben Norton about the deployment of U.S. troops in Peru, and America’s unwavering support for the brutal military dictatorship that has proceeded former President Juan Castillo’s ousting and illegal arrest.

(0:00) Intro

(1:56) Congress’ coup on Castillo

(10:31) Media lies ab/ Castillo dissolving Congress

(22:21) Military repression against protestors

(29:14) Peru is a cash cow

(36:10) U.S. troop deployment

(46:04) The fight amongst Peru’s right wing

(50:34) The future of Latin America

(1:01:00) Pink Tide: Success or Failure?