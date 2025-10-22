US-China Trade War: Washington Wants a New Century of Humiliation

The U.S.-China trade war heats up as the Dutch government seizes Nexperia — a Chinese owned chipmaker based in the Netherlands — under pressure from the Trump administration. What are the implications of this trade war on Europe and the rest of the world? This week, Vijay Prashad joins Amanda Yee to discuss the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war, the EU’s deepening dependency on the U.S. at the expense of its economic interests, and how China has come to dominate the rare earths global supply chain.

Our understanding of China — and U.S.-China relations — has become a defining feature of all global politics. The China Report is a weekly show where we will be helping you through all the propaganda with an independent view of the country we are taught to hate, but know so little about.