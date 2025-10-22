Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    China Economy Neocolonialism/Imperialism Netherlands US

    US-China Trade War: Washington Wants a New Century of Humiliation

    avatarBy , Amanda Yee Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: BreakThrough News

    The U.S.-China trade war heats up as the Dutch government seizes Nexperia — a Chinese owned chipmaker based in the Netherlands — under pressure from the Trump administration. What are the implications of this trade war on Europe and the rest of the world? This week, Vijay Prashad joins Amanda Yee to discuss the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war, the EU’s deepening dependency on the U.S. at the expense of its economic interests, and how China has come to dominate the rare earths global supply chain.

    Our understanding of China — and U.S.-China relations — has become a defining feature of all global politics. The China Report is a weekly show where we will be helping you through all the propaganda with an independent view of the country we are taught to hate, but know so little about.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Vijay Prashad is an Indian historian, editor, and journalist. He is a writing fellow and chief correspondent at Globetrotter. He is an editor of LeftWord Books and the director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research. He is a senior non-resident fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China. He has written more than 20 books, including The Darker Nations and The Poorer Nations. His latest books are Struggle Makes Us Human: Learning from Movements for Socialism and (with Noam Chomsky) The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power. Tings Chak is the art director and a researcher at Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and lead author of the study “Serve the People: The Eradication of Extreme Poverty in China.” She is also a member of Dongsheng, an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    No Paywalls. No Billionaires.
    Just People Power.

    Z Needs Your Help!

    ZNetwork reached millions, published 800 originals, and amplified movements worldwide in 2024 – all without ads, paywalls, or corporate funding. Read our annual report here.

    Now, we need your support to keep radical, independent media growing in 2025 and beyond. Every donation helps us build vision and strategy for liberation.

    CONTRIBUTE

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.