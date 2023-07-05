Under Fire: Report from Jenin Refugee Camp on Israel’s Largest West Bank Attack in 20 Years

Israel attacked the Jenin refugee camp this weekend in what some are calling the largest military operation in the occupied West Bank in 20 years. Israel claims to have attacked militants in the camp, but camp residents say they were targeted by airstrikes and ground troops. Palestinian health officials say the massive two-day military offensive killed 12 Palestinians and injured at least 140 more. This continues a pattern of escalating violence by Israel against Palestinians, including attacks by settlers against residents of the occupied West Bank. We speak with Mustafa Sheta, general manager of The Freedom Theatre in Jenin, who shares his firsthand account of the attack and describes it as an effort “to end the concept and the idea of resistance in Palestine.” Amjad Iraqi, senior editor at +972 Magazine, describes Israel’s doctrine of “mowing the lawn” in Palestine and calls this weekend’s events part of “the maintenance of an apartheid regime.”
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate