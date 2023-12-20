    Donate
    “Under Attack”: TX Law Targets Immigrants as Trump Cites Hitler, GOP Pushes Biden for Border Crackdown

    By , Amy Goodman , Juan Gonzalez Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Democracy Now!

    As Senate leaders say President Biden will have to wait until next year to negotiate a deal with Republicans on immigration as part of an emergency funding package, the leading GOP presidential candidate doubled down on his hateful comments about immigrants that echoed Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. This comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a major Trump supporter, approved a sweeping new law that allows police to arrest anyone they suspect to have entered into the United States without authorization. “It’s very clear that we are under attack. … We have targets on our backs,” says Marisa Limón Garza, executive director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in El Paso, which is challenging the new Texas law along with other rights groups.

