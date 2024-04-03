U.S. Smear Campaign Against AMLO Backfires: Hated by Media, Loved in Polls

As Mexico prepares for its next presidential election in June, the U.S. corporate-owned media is working overtime to smear the outgoing president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and his popular MORENA party. Kurt Hackbarth, writer and Journalist for Jacobin Magazine, explains that the media campaign against AMLO is retaliation for his efforts to wrest Mexico’s energy sector from the control of foreign corporations. “That’s one thing the U.S. has never pardoned – a country having control over its own energy, its own natural resources.” Despite the attacks, Hackbarth says the MORENA party continues to be favorable in the polls in the lead up to the election. Hackbarth is the host of ‘Soberanía: The Mexican Politics Podcast’.
