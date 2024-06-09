Trump and the Return of Fascism? | The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich

We decided to do another deep dive today — this one on Trumpism and fascism. With the election less than five months away, and Trump escalating his fascist rhetoric and signaling his intent to use federal troops to round up undocumented people inside the United States and put them in camps, we felt it important to show the close parallels between Trumpism and neo-fascism. Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and, if so inclined, take our poll.
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate