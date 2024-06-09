Close Menu
    Trump and the Return of Fascism? | The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich

    By , Heather Lofthouse
    Source: The Coffee Klatch

    We decided to do another deep dive today — this one on Trumpism and fascism. With the election less than five months away, and Trump escalating his fascist rhetoric and signaling his intent to use federal troops to round up undocumented people inside the United States and put them in camps, we felt it important to show the close parallels between Trumpism and neo-fascism. Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and, if so inclined, take our poll.

    Robert Bernard Reich is an American professor, author, lawyer, and political commentator. He worked in the administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, and served as Secretary of Labor from 1993 to 1997 in the cabinet of President Bill Clinton. He was also a member of President Barack Obama's economic transition advisory board. Reich has been the Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley since January 2006. He was formerly a lecturer at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government and a professor of social and economic policy at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management of Brandeis University.

