The Struggle to Liberate Palestine is a Battle for the Future of Humanity

The fight against western-financed mass slaughter in Gaza isn’t just a struggle to liberate Palestine but rather a battle for the future of humanity and a battle to liberate us all.

To discuss this and more, Rania Khalek was joined by Matteo Omar Capasso, the Marie Curie Research Fellow at Columbia University and the University of Venice, Italy; author of “Everyday politics in the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya”; and editor of Middle East Critique. His work focuses on the nature and impact of U.S.-led imperialism