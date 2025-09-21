Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Economy Featured International Relations Neocolonialism/Imperialism

    The Struggle For Development In The 21st Century: Capitalism, Imperialism And Eco-Socialism

    avatarBy Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Bergen Global CMI/UiB

    Jason Hickel, a leading anthropologist and a key theorist of the global de-growth movement, gives the GRIP Annual Lecture 2025 at the University of Bergen. In this lecture, he presents his exciting new work on global inequality. How exactly do dynamics of capital accumulation and unequal exchange in the contemporary world actively prevent development in the global South? How and why are billions of people subjected to needless deprivation? The lecture shows that if we are serious about development in the 21st century this will require clear-eyed strategies and strong movements for achieving economic sovereignty. There is no alternative for delinking from the neo-imperial centers of capital and for implementing eco-socialist policies that will then become possible.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Jason Hickel is an author and Professor at the Institute for Environmental Science & Technology (ICTA-UAB) at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. He is also a Visiting Professor at the International Inequalities Institute at the London School of Economics, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. He serves on the Climate and Macroeconomics Roundtable of the US National Academy of Sciences, the advisory board of the Green New Deal for Europe, the Rodney Commission on Reparations and Redistributive Justice, and the Lancet Commission on Sustainable Health. Jason's research focuses on political economy, inequality, and ecological economics, which are the subjects of his two most recent books: The Divide: A Brief Guide to Global Inequality and its Solutions (Penguin, 2017), and Less is More: How Degrowth Will Save the World (Penguin, 2020), which was listed by the Financial Times and New Scientist as a book of the year.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.