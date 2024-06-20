The Racket | Matt Kennard & Jeremy Corbyn on Palestine, Keir Starmer and US Empire

In the first episode of The Racket, journalist and author Matt Kennard speaks to former Labour leader and Member of British Parliament Jeremy Corbyn. They discuss US secret service and mainstream media attempts to derail his leadership, US/UK support for Israeli genocide in Palestine and the upcoming UK election. The Racket is a series of interviews based on the book The Racket: A Rogue Reporter vs The American Empire by Matt Kennard. The series examines the power of the US empire around the world and its attempts to control nations via war and economic strangulation. Throughout the series Matt Kennard and guests will investigate the violent colonial beginnings of the most powerful nation in history, the tightening of its global stronghold post World War II, the crushing of dissent via CIA interference and its various ongoing wars around the world from a range of perspectives.
