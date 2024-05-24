The Law is Clear: Palestinians Have Right to Resist Occupation w/ Vijay Prashad

President Joe Biden is joining with Trump backers in Congress in imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court – the ICC – because the court issued a statement that Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested for war crimes. Meanwhile the U.S. is sending more bombs and missiles to Israel as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians flee Rafah.

Brian Becker is joined by renowned journalist and author Vijay Prashad, the Executive Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research and Chief Editor of LeftWord Books.