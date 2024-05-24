Close Menu
    Interview Law, Crime, & Justice Palestine & Israel War and Peace

    The Law is Clear: Palestinians Have Right to Resist Occupation w/ Vijay Prashad

    By , Brian Becker
    Source: Breakthrough News

    President Joe Biden is joining with Trump backers in Congress in imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court – the ICC – because the court issued a statement that Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested for war crimes. Meanwhile the U.S. is sending more bombs and missiles to Israel as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians flee Rafah.

    Brian Becker is joined by renowned journalist and author Vijay Prashad, the Executive Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research and Chief Editor of LeftWord Books.

    avatar

    Vijay Prashad is an Indian historian, editor, and journalist. He is a writing fellow and chief correspondent at Globetrotter. He is an editor of LeftWord Books and the director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research. He is a senior non-resident fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China. He has written more than 20 books, including The Darker Nations and The Poorer Nations. His latest books are Struggle Makes Us Human: Learning from Movements for Socialism and (with Noam Chomsky) The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power. Tings Chak is the art director and a researcher at Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and lead author of the study “Serve the People: The Eradication of Extreme Poverty in China.” She is also a member of Dongsheng, an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society.

