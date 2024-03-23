The Invasion of Gaza’s Resources Begins: Jared Kushner, the EU, Egypt & US

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son in law who previously tried to steal land in the Middle East from Arabs has said that Israel should empty the Gaza strip of civilians. He said that “Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable”. He then proceeded to suggest ethnic cleansing: “move the people out and clean it [Gaza] up” Simultaneously, the transfer of billions of dollars from the European Union (7.4b EUR), the International Monetery Fund ($8b) and the United Arab Emirates ($32b) to Egypt: an attempt to buy Sisi’s silence perhaps? The United States is also shipping 1000 troops and a firm “Fogbow”, owned by a former CIA officer and USMC veteran, in order to build a pier in Gaza. These events do not seem like a coincidence. Medhurst explains why this relates to theft of gas and building of a canal in Gaza: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTuGZ…
