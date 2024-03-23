    Donate
    Login
    Neocolonialism/Imperialism Palestine & Israel Resources

    The Invasion of Gaza’s Resources Begins: Jared Kushner, the EU, Egypt & US

    By Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Richard Medhurst

    Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son in law who previously tried to steal land in the Middle East from Arabs has said that Israel should empty the Gaza strip of civilians. He said that “Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable”. He then proceeded to suggest ethnic cleansing: “move the people out and clean it [Gaza] up” Simultaneously, the transfer of billions of dollars from the European Union (7.4b EUR), the International Monetery Fund ($8b) and the United Arab Emirates ($32b) to Egypt: an attempt to buy Sisi’s silence perhaps? The United States is also shipping 1000 troops and a firm “Fogbow”, owned by a former CIA officer and USMC veteran, in order to build a pier in Gaza. These events do not seem like a coincidence. Medhurst explains why this relates to theft of gas and building of a canal in Gaza: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTuGZ…

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Richard Medhurst is an independent journalist and commentator. Regular live streams and interviews with popular guests from the Left such as Glenn Greenwald, Mike Figueredo (Humanist Report) and Max Blumenthal (Grayzone). Fluent in English, Arabic, French, German, and having grown up across several continents, Medhurst’s show aims to provide a critical analysis of electoral politics and international affairs from an anti-imperialist viewpoint.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.