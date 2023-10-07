The Imaginal Cells Of The Solidarity Economy: Politics And Policy

We are living through an historic moment where a number of crises– climate change, growing economic and cultural divide, virulent racism, and the slide toward fascism–are converging. This makes for scary times but also times that are ripe with potential for fundamental system change. As the faith in the status quo is shaken, we’re seeing a greater openness to post-capitalist futures such as the solidarity economy. This webinar series on The Imaginal Cells of the Solidarity Economy will showcase the myriad ways that solidarity economy practices are providing models and pathways to build a more cooperative, democratic, equitable, and sustainable world–one in which many worlds fit.
