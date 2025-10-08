Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Economy Europe Human Rights International Relations Palestine & Israel US

    ‘The Fall of Israel’: Global Strategist Dan Steinbock on Israel’s Political, Economic, and Military Decline

    Global strategist Dan Steinbock joins Robert Inlakesh on the FloodGate Podcast to discuss Israel’s internal decline, its war doctrine in Gaza, and the shifting global order.
    avatarBy , Robert Inlakesh Z VideoNo Comments2 Mins Read
    Source: The Palestine Chronicle

    The Palestine Chronicle has launched a new episode of The FloodGate Podcast, featuring global strategist Dan Steinbock in conversation with journalist Robert Inlakesh.

    The discussion, titled ‘The Fall of Israel’ – Interview with Global Strategist Dan Steinbock, examines Israel’s political decay, economic decline, and military failures, alongside the wider context of its war doctrine in Gaza.

    Steinbock, a specialist on global economic and strategic affairs, recently published two major works: The Fall of Israel, which analyzes the internal degradation of Israel’s politics, economy, and armed forces, and The Obliteration Doctrine, which frames Israel’s war on Gaza as part of a broader strategy of mass destruction and collective punishment.

    In the interview, Steinbock argues that Israel’s internal crisis is inseparable from its external conduct. He highlights how political fragmentation, economic instability, and overreliance on military solutions have eroded Israel’s position both domestically and internationally.

    At the same time, he points to the “obliteration doctrine” that has guided Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza, describing it as a systematic policy of annihilation carried out with Western backing.

    The episode also explores the role of the United States and European powers in sustaining Israel’s war effort, the failures of international law in addressing the genocide in Gaza, and the shifting balance of global power that increasingly isolates Israel on the world stage.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Dan Steinbock is the author of The Fall of Israel. He is the founder of Difference Group and has served at the India, China and America Institute (US), Shanghai Institute for International Studies (China) and the EU Center (Singapore).

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    No Paywalls. No Billionaires.
    Just People Power.

    Z Needs Your Help!

    ZNetwork reached millions, published 800 originals, and amplified movements worldwide in 2024 – all without ads, paywalls, or corporate funding. Read our annual report here.

    Now, we need your support to keep radical, independent media growing in 2025 and beyond. Every donation helps us build vision and strategy for liberation.

    CONTRIBUTE

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.