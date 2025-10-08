‘The Fall of Israel’: Global Strategist Dan Steinbock on Israel’s Political, Economic, and Military Decline

The Palestine Chronicle has launched a new episode of The FloodGate Podcast, featuring global strategist Dan Steinbock in conversation with journalist Robert Inlakesh.

The discussion, titled ‘The Fall of Israel’ – Interview with Global Strategist Dan Steinbock, examines Israel’s political decay, economic decline, and military failures, alongside the wider context of its war doctrine in Gaza.

Steinbock, a specialist on global economic and strategic affairs, recently published two major works: The Fall of Israel, which analyzes the internal degradation of Israel’s politics, economy, and armed forces, and The Obliteration Doctrine, which frames Israel’s war on Gaza as part of a broader strategy of mass destruction and collective punishment.

In the interview, Steinbock argues that Israel’s internal crisis is inseparable from its external conduct. He highlights how political fragmentation, economic instability, and overreliance on military solutions have eroded Israel’s position both domestically and internationally.

At the same time, he points to the “obliteration doctrine” that has guided Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza, describing it as a systematic policy of annihilation carried out with Western backing.

The episode also explores the role of the United States and European powers in sustaining Israel’s war effort, the failures of international law in addressing the genocide in Gaza, and the shifting balance of global power that increasingly isolates Israel on the world stage.