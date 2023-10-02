    Donate Login
    The Death of Capitalism, Starmer and the Tyranny of Big Tech

    By Krishnan Guru-Murthy
    Source: Channel 4 News

    The world is witnessing an epochal shift, according to Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis: from the now-dead capitalism, to “technofeudalism”.

    In his latest book, the former Greek politician – who in 2015, at the height of the Greek debt crisis, was catapulted from academic obscurity to Minister of Finance – argues that insane sums of money that were supposed to re-float our economies in the wake of the financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic have ended up supercharging big tech’s hold over every aspect of the economy. And capitalism’s twin pillars – markets and profit – have been replaced with big tech’s platforms and rents; while we, the “cloud serfs”, increase these companies’ power with every online click and scroll.

    Today on Ways to Change the World, Yanis Varoufakis tells Krishnan Guru-Murthy how the world is grappling with an entirely new economic system and therefore political power, and why Britain and the EU are “irrelevant” compared with the “fiefdoms” of US and Chinese tech firms.

    Produced by Silvia Maresca

    Yanis Varoufakis born 24 March 1961 is a Greek economist, politician, and co-founder of DiEM25. A former academic, he served as the Greek Minister of Finance from January to July 2015. Since 2019, he is again a Member of Greek Parliament and MeRA25 leader. He is the author of several books including, Another Now (2020). Varoufakis is also a professor of Economics – University of Athens, Honorary Professor of Political Economy – University of Sydney, Honoris Causa Professor of Law, Economics and Finance – University of Torino, and Distinguished Visiting Professor of Political Economy, Kings College, University of London.

