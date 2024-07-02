The Climate Crisis: Capitalism or Human / Animal / Most Plants Survival?

Organised by the College of Complexes, this discussion features Kim Scipes (his talks starts 9 minutes, 53 seconds in). The speaker states that: “Capitalism requires growth; growth requires energy, most energy is derived from fossil fuels that emit greenhouse gases that are attacking the atmosphere around the planet, allowing more heat inside the atmosphere, and trapping this excess heat from escaping into space. End result: temperature of Earth keeps increasing; melting ice raising ocean levels, threatening infrastructure of coastal cities around the globe, causing additional migration; destroying coral reefs—the protector of the bottom of the aquamarine food chain on which one-third of humanity is dependent; generating more energy into hurricanes and typhoons; increasing drought in some places, increased precipitation in others; and threatening human health in short term, and extermination of humans, animals and most plants by turn of 22nd Century. Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now at 425 parts per million (ppm) according to NASA; until the year 1750, it never exceeded 300 ppm in 800,000 years! Alternative visions are needed.

Kim Scipes, PhD, is a long-time political and labor activist who has recently retired from Purdue University Northwest in Westville, Indiana after 18 ½ years. He has published four books and over 265 articles across the US and in 11 countries around the world. He has also worked as a printing press worker, high school teacher, and office worker prior to getting his PhD at age 51 from University of Illinois at Chicago. His web site provides with links to publications and climate crisis resources. Dr. Scipes is working on a new book tentatively titled Combatting the Climate Crisis Through Transforming Trade Unions: A Global Working Person’s Manifesto.