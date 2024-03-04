The American Takeover: How 2 Years of War Made Ukraine a US Colony

Two years into the war in Ukraine, peace remains nowhere in sight. Tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians have died, and the US has funneled close to $80 billion into the proxy war. Despite Ukraine’s failed counter-offensive, significant military setbacks, a decrease in arms supplies, and declining public support from the US, neither Ukraine’s President Zelensky nor their Western allies have called for peace. How long will the US perpetuate this proxy war? Brian Becker, host of The Socialist Program on Breakthrough, discusses why the US wants a never-ending war in Ukraine.
