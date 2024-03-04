    Donate
    Login
    Electoral Politics Featured Interview NATO Ukraine US

    The American Takeover: How 2 Years of War Made Ukraine a US Colony

    By , Rania Khalek , Eugene Puryear Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Breakthrough News

    Two years into the war in Ukraine, peace remains nowhere in sight. Tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians have died, and the US has funneled close to $80 billion into the proxy war. Despite Ukraine’s failed counter-offensive, significant military setbacks, a decrease in arms supplies, and declining public support from the US, neither Ukraine’s President Zelensky nor their Western allies have called for peace. How long will the US perpetuate this proxy war? Brian Becker, host of The Socialist Program on Breakthrough, discusses why the US wants a never-ending war in Ukraine.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.