Stella Morris-Assange: We Have to Turn the Spotlight Back to the US

As we wrote a few weeks earlier, Stella Morris-Assange, lawyer and partner of Julian Assange, came to Greece. The occasion was the screening of the documentary “Ithaca – the battle for the liberation of Julian Assange” at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival and at the special screening organized in Athens by mέta | the Centre for Postcapitalist Civilisation. After all, this documentary was created precisely for this reason: to be a “vehicle” with which John Shipton, Julian’s father, and Stella will travel the world to convey the story of the journalist and activist who is being persecuted simply for making the truth of the US war crimes known to the world.

During the few hours that Stella Assange spent in Athens, she agreed to give us an interview. All of our editorial teams have stood by Julian from the beginning. And the Italian team recently coordinated two major public awareness events. Stella Assange spoke about the role of social movements today, the need to turn the spotlight back from Julian to the US, the CIA and the war crimes revealed by Wikileaks, and shared with us the benchmarks from which she draws hope. The interview was conducted by Mariannella Kloka. The editing was done by Christina Anna Dafni.