    Stella Assange and Yanis Varoufakis – A Fight to Free Julian

    By Yanis Varoufakis
    Source: Diem 25

    The most important political prisoner of our time remains for the fourth year in the maximum security prison of Belmarsh in Britain, awaiting extradition to the USA where he is threatened with a 175-year prison sentence. The ‘crime’ for which Julian Assange is suffering this slow death sentence was his courageous contribution to exposing the war crimes and government corruption of the powerful of the earth. The defence of the founder of Wikileaks is currently the leading battle for freedom of speech internationally. mέta, DiEM25’s Centre for Post-Capitalist Civilisation does not want to be absent from this battle. It was a great pleasure and honour to welcome the wife of the Wikileaks founder and pioneer of the fight for his release, Stella Morris-Assange, who addressed the audience following the screening of Ithaca, together with the secretary of MeRA25 and co-founder of DiEM25 and the Progressive International, Yanis Varoufakis.

