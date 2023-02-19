    Login
    Nuclear War Ukraine War and Peace

    Seymour Hersh, Jeffrey Sachs, Noam Chomsky, and Others on Ukraine

    By Z Video
    Source: acTVism Munich

    In this video, we present a compilation of excerpts from our recent interviews on Ukraine with Jeffrey D. Sachs, Seymour Hersh, Vijay Prashad, Richard D. Wolff, Chris Hedges, Noam Chomsky, Yanis Varoufakis, Jill Stein, and Dimitri Lascaris.

