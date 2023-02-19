Seymour Hersh, Jeffrey Sachs, Noam Chomsky, and Others on Ukraine

In this video, we present a compilation of excerpts from our recent interviews on Ukraine with Jeffrey D. Sachs, Seymour Hersh, Vijay Prashad, Richard D. Wolff, Chris Hedges, Noam Chomsky, Yanis Varoufakis, Jill Stein, and Dimitri Lascaris.
Watch the full interviews via the links below and also subscribe to all of our social media platforms:
Watch our latest videos on similar topics:
- Seymour Hersh – How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline https://youtu.be/FQMdQLjI-Tk
- Jeffrey Sachs: The War in Ukraine and the Missing Context https://youtu.be/C1EwmYbK7QA
- Prof. Richard Wolff: The Economics of the Ukraine War https://youtu.be/JM8ZO1tEAXg
- Yanis Varoufakis – Countering Imperialism https://youtu.be/B_K3jOGyYnQ
- Ukraine: German tanks, Zelenskyy invites Corporate America & Battlefield Updates https://youtu.be/e5gq3L1M_GE
- Prof. Heiner Flassbeck: Economic Updates on Ukraine https://youtu.be/6EaCNlMVVfo
- Scott Ritter – Geopolitical and Military Analysis of the Ukraine War https://youtu.be/s08iA0BPnyM
- Historian Vijay Prashad on the war in Ukraine: https://youtu.be/FfFkEZIY-S8
- Ukraine – Will sending weapons lead to peace? | Medea Benjamin https://youtu.be/SLuEVZ-WI6U
- Zelenskyy’s Visit to Washington | With Colonel Wilkerson (Ret.) https://youtu.be/8jnMtAKc4F0
- Ukraine: An Alternative View & Full Update with Dimitri Lascaris https://youtu.be/xIi6GqfTk5I
- Chris Hedges on the war in Ukraine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwdPQ…
- Jill Stein on the war in Ukraine and how to end it https://youtu.be/kaJpOC59x7g
- The War in Ukraine & 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis | Prof. Kuznick https://youtu.be/Raq3mL_nCZo
- Debate on the war in Ukraine with an award winning journalist https://youtu.be/np4n0Wla1jg
- Retired US Army Colonel on Ukraine: https://youtu.be/QJnQdx0cJso
- Daniel Ellsberg – Ukraine – Risking Nuclear War to Avoid Humiliation: https://youtu.be/0n4O7_3mnVo
- Noam Chomsky on Ukraine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJ6T4…