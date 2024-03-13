    Donate
    Login
    Featured Foreign Policy Human Rights Interview Lebanon Palestine & Israel Politics/Gov US War and Peace

    Rami Khouri on Israeli Attacks in Lebanon, Suffering in Gaza & “Amateurish” U.S. Foreign Policy

    By , Amy Goodman No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Democracy Now!

    Israel is expanding its attacks in Lebanon, with Hamas ally Hezbollah launching a barrage of over 100 rockets at Israel in response. Tens of thousands of residents of northern Israel and southern Lebanon have fled their homes as the cross-border attacks continue. Israel expects “the Americans will come in and help them … knock down Hezbollah’s power,” says Rami Khouri, a Palestinian American journalist and senior public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut. He also discusses the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where Israel continues to impede aid deliveries amid a looming famine. Khouri describes U.S. plans to airdrop food and build a temporary seaport off the coast as “sheer entertainment” that is “designed primarily to make Americans feel better about themselves.”

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.