Rami Khouri on Israeli Attacks in Lebanon, Suffering in Gaza & “Amateurish” U.S. Foreign Policy

Israel is expanding its attacks in Lebanon, with Hamas ally Hezbollah launching a barrage of over 100 rockets at Israel in response. Tens of thousands of residents of northern Israel and southern Lebanon have fled their homes as the cross-border attacks continue. Israel expects “the Americans will come in and help them … knock down Hezbollah’s power,” says Rami Khouri, a Palestinian American journalist and senior public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut. He also discusses the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where Israel continues to impede aid deliveries amid a looming famine. Khouri describes U.S. plans to airdrop food and build a temporary seaport off the coast as “sheer entertainment” that is “designed primarily to make Americans feel better about themselves.”
