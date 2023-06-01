Prof. Aviva Chomsky: Climate Action & Global South, New Green Deal, Biden-Harris Adm. on immigration

Aviva Chomsky is a prolific American historian, author, and activist. She currently teaches at Salem State University in Massachusetts, where she is also the coordinator of the Latin American studies program. She previously was a research associate at Harvard University, where she specialized in Caribbean and Latin American history. Her book West Indian Workers and the United Fruit Company in Costa Rica 1870–1940 was awarded the 1997 Best Book Prize by the New England Council of Latin American Studies. She is also the author of many other books like Linked Labor Histories: New England, Colombia, and the Making of a Global Working Class. Duke University Press in 2008. Her latest two books are: They Take Our Jobs! and 20 Other Myths About Immigration. Beacon Press, 2007 Undocumented: How Immigration Became Illegal, 2014 Professor Chomsky is currently working on an anthology on The State of Labor in Boston, looking at the different working classes of Boston and how they, and their organizations, have fared in the past quarter century since Boston’s supposed “revival”. Professor Chomsky is also working on a research project on settler colonialism, working-class history, and the carceral state.

ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers. Donate