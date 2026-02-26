Close Menu
    Donate
    Login
    Interview Vision & Strategy War and Peace

    Ordinary People Want Peace; Can Citizen Diplomacy Build A Safer Future For Everyone?

    By , Ian Proud Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: The Peacemonger

    “There are those that look at things the way they are, and ask why? I dream of things that never were, and ask why not?” George Bernard Shaw A thought provoking discussion with Jan Oberg of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Studies, who posts regularly on Substack and on their website https://transnational.live/ We discussed why western elites appear so desperate for war and how this runs counter to the wishes of ordinary people who just want to live in peace, for their kids to be happy and healthy, to have a roof over their heads and solid meals to fill their stomachs. The warmongering of the elites, among other things, has crushed opportunities for people from different countries – or at least countries that are in conflict – to engage with each other in the interests of peace. Perhaps now is the time to reinvigorate citizen diplomacy, to rebuild connection between people all over the world in the interest of building a future of peace, upon the realisation that, fundamentally, we all want the same things out of this short chaotic life.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Sound is muted by default.  Tap 🔊 for the full experience

    CRITICAL ACTION

    Critical Action is a longtime friend of Z and a music and storytelling project grounded in liberation, solidarity, and resistance to authoritarian power. Through music, narrative, and multimedia, the project engages the same political realities and movement traditions that guide and motivate Z’s work.

    If this project resonates with you, you can learn more about it and find ways to support the work using the link below.

    Instagram Tiktok Youtube Twitter Facebook

    No Paywalls. No Billionaires.
    Just People Power.

    Z Needs Your Help!

    ZNetwork reached millions, published 800 originals, and amplified movements worldwide in 2024 – all without ads, paywalls, or corporate funding. Read our annual report here.

    Now, we need your support to keep radical, independent media growing in 2025 and beyond. Every donation helps us build vision and strategy for liberation.

    CONTRIBUTE

    Subscribe

    Join the Z Community – receive event invites, announcements, a Weekly Digest, and opportunities to engage.