Ordinary People Want Peace; Can Citizen Diplomacy Build A Safer Future For Everyone?

“There are those that look at things the way they are, and ask why? I dream of things that never were, and ask why not?” George Bernard Shaw A thought provoking discussion with Jan Oberg of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Studies, who posts regularly on Substack and on their website https://transnational.live/ We discussed why western elites appear so desperate for war and how this runs counter to the wishes of ordinary people who just want to live in peace, for their kids to be happy and healthy, to have a roof over their heads and solid meals to fill their stomachs. The warmongering of the elites, among other things, has crushed opportunities for people from different countries – or at least countries that are in conflict – to engage with each other in the interests of peace. Perhaps now is the time to reinvigorate citizen diplomacy, to rebuild connection between people all over the world in the interest of building a future of peace, upon the realisation that, fundamentally, we all want the same things out of this short chaotic life.

