On Palestinian and Other Resistance In Times of Catastrophe

A lecture from Andreas Malm on the situation in Gaza.
Hosted by Teach Ins for Palestine, and Stockholm Academics for Palestine.
Recorded in Stockholm, 7th December 2023.
Andreas Malm is a Swedish author and an associate professor of human ecology at Lund University. He is on the editorial board of the academic journal Historical Materialism. He has been active in the Palestinian solidarity movement for many years, including living in the Occupied Territories for extended periods. He is the author of: Fossil Capital (2016), The Progress of This Storm: Nature and Society in a Warming World (2017); Corona, Climate, Chronic Emergency (2020); and How to Blow Up a Pipeline: Learning to Fight in a World on Fire (2021).
