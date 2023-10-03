    Donate Login
    Not Just Coups: The Grassroots of West Africa Are Rising Up

    By , Rania Khalek No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Breakthrough News

    The West African countries of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali are in rebellion against their former colonial masters, while the imperialists of the Global North try desperately to contain the situation. But the portrayal of these developments as mere “coups” hides the depth of popular anger, particularly against the French? What almost no one else is telling is the story of popular movements and organizations in West Africa who are supporting the military transition governments. Where do they come from? Could this spill over into other African countries? Where does pan-Africanism fit in? Where do Russia and China fit in, if at all?

    To discuss this and more, Rania Khalek was joined by Kambale Musavuli, an activist, writer, and analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo.

