    Noam Chomsky on Why the World Outside the West Still Wants an End to the War on Ukraine

    Source: DeWereldMorgen

    Noam Chomsky on the Ukraine war and how the world outside the west perceives it and how western narrative is being shaped.

    00:00 – Where do we stand after one year of war on Ukraine?

    00:25 – ‘We can’t go on like this'”

    02:28 – ‘The United States is saying this?!’

    04:00 – European elites versus the European people

    Noam Chomsky (born on December 7, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historical essayist, social critic, and political activist. Sometimes called "the father of modern linguistics", Chomsky is also a major figure in analytic philosophy and one of the founders of the field of cognitive science. He is a Laureate Professor of Linguistics at the University of Arizona and an Institute Professor Emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and is the author of more than 150 books. He has written and lectured widely on linguistics, philosophy, intellectual history, contemporary issues, and particularly international affairs and U.S. foreign policy. Chomsky has been a writer for Z projects since their earliest inception, and is a tireless supporter of our operations.

