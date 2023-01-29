Noam Chomsky on the 50th Anniversary of the End of the Vietnam War

January 27th marks the 50th Anniversary of the peace treaty that ended the American war against Vietnam, and Bob had a long discussion with Noam Chomsky about that event. They discussed the motives for the U.S. getting involved in Vietnam, the destruction unleashed by the U.S. against Vietnam, particularly the southern half, the betrayals during the negotiations, and the legacy of Vietnam.

About Noam Chomsky // Professor Chomsky is an American linguist, political philosopher, social critic and political activist. He is Institute Professor Emeritus in the Department of Linguistics and Philosophy at MIT and Laureate Professor of Linguistics and Haury Chair in the Program in Environment and Social Justice at the University of Arizona. At 93, he is still active; writing and giving interviews to media all over the world. He is the author of scores of books, including American Power and the New Mandarins, Towards a New Cold War, Necessary Illusions, Hegemony or Survival, Failed States: The Abuse of Power and the Assault on Democracy and Requiem for the American Dream. His most recent book is “The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power,” co-authored with Vijay Prashad.