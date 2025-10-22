No Peaceful Activist: María Corina Machado’s Long and Violent History of Regime Change in Venezuela

In this episode of the Venezuela Analysis Podcast, José Luis Granados Ceja and Andreína Chávez dive into the contentious awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Machado. The show explores her divisive role in Venezuelan politics, alongside Trump’s approval of lethal covert CIA activities and the cutting of diplomatic ties. The episode underscores the urgent need to defend Venezuelan sovereignty, highlighting the mobilization and resilience of the Venezuelan people.
