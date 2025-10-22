Close Menu
    Neocolonialism/Imperialism US Venezuela War and Peace

    No Peaceful Activist: María Corina Machado’s Long and Violent History of Regime Change in Venezuela

    By , Andreína Chávez Alava Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Venezuelanalysis

    In this episode of the Venezuela Analysis Podcast, José Luis Granados Ceja and Andreína Chávez dive into the contentious awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Machado. The show explores her divisive role in Venezuelan politics, alongside Trump’s approval of lethal covert CIA activities and the cutting of diplomatic ties. The episode underscores the urgent need to defend Venezuelan sovereignty, highlighting the mobilization and resilience of the Venezuelan people.

    José Luis Granados Ceja is a writer and photojournalist to produce stories about the people of Latin America: workers fighting to improve the lives of their families and communities; thinkers teaching the world about how to secure justice; and activists on the frontlines of social change putting their beliefs into practice everyday.

