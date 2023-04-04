NFL Owners Have Rigged the Game Against the Players. Lamar Jackson Proves It

Despite being the most lucrative professional sport, the National Football League (NFL) does not provide its players with guaranteed contracts. This means that if a player is cut, their contact evaporates, ending their career. Recently, when the star player and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson sought a guaranteed contract and fair pay from his team, the Baltimore Ravens, he was denied and other team owners refused to sign him when he asked to be traded.

Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and sports writer, explains how Jackson’s contract struggle with the Baltimore Ravens reveals the deep injustices embedded in professional sports.